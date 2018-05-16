Equity Residential (EQR) Holdings Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,109 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 418,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 84,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barry Altshuler sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $316,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.53.

Equity Residential opened at $61.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $633.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.81 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

