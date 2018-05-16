Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 16th (BOTB, BRW, CINE, CIR, COA, CRST, DWNI, EIG, ELA, ESUR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 16th:

BOTB (Best of the Best PLC) (LON:BOTB) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Get BOTB (Best of the Best PLC) alerts:

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 435 ($5.90). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineworld (LON:CINE)

was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 270 ($3.66).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 130 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.63). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 520 ($7.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 660 ($8.95).

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €43.00 ($51.19) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ei Group (LON:EIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 125 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.63). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

esure (LON:ESUR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 290 ($3.93) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 315 ($4.27).

Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 400 ($5.43) to GBX 385 ($5.22). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KBC Bank (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

Kingdee (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. provides a range of asset management services to its investors and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and its clients. The Company operates private equity funds that take either controlling or strategic minority ownership positions for long-term appreciation; invests in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds and less liquid credit products; and, on behalf of portfolio companies, arranges equity and debt financing and offers capital market advice. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. is based at New York, New York. “

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. is a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. The Company along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products to over 4,000 customers in approximately 100 countries with the majority of sales in Europe and North America. “

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Lidco Group (LON:LID) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “PETQ printed a strong 1Q, incl. sales at the high end of guidance (provided 4/11) and EBITDA +4% vs. Street, amidst cautious sentiment from poor weather. FY18 guide was reiterated and encouraging commentary on 2Q should be enough despite GM % shortfall given low bar (29% short interest).””

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Serabi Mining (LON:SRB) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 8 ($0.11) price target on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.73) to GBX 295 ($4.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Utilities (LON:UU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Volex Group (LON:VLX) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Vodafone (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for BOTB (Best of the Best PLC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTB (Best of the Best PLC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.