Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 16th (ADJ, AIR, ALV, ASV, AT1, BNFT, CEC1, CTL, DEQ, DUE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 16th:

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) was given a €42.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ADO Properties SA alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €115.00 ($136.90) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV)

was given a €210.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.50 ($8.93) price target by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €13.00 ($15.48) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) was given a $27.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €39.00 ($46.43) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €128.00 ($152.38) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €41.00 ($48.81) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was given a $140.00 target price by analysts at SunTrust Banks. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 2,000 ($27.13) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €15.00 ($17.86) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €40.00 ($47.62) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €23.00 ($27.38) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €42.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche (ETR:PAH3) was given a €77.00 ($91.67) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was given a $34.00 price target by analysts at Westpark Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €13.50 ($16.07) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €21.50 ($25.60) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was given a $93.00 target price by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tlg Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €24.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.