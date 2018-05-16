Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Advantest’s FY2019 Earnings (ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Advantest opened at $25.12 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.04. Advantest has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

