Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Badger Daylighting’s Q2 2018 Earnings (BAD)

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Badger Daylighting in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$132.79 million during the quarter. Badger Daylighting had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$28.30 on Wednesday. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$21.51 and a 12 month high of C$33.50.

In related news, Director Grant Donald Billing acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,450.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.