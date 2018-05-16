Equinix (EQIX) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,744,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $66,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Equinix by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 423,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,871,000 after buying an additional 157,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Equinix by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,825,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,297,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.96, for a total transaction of $161,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,783.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,141,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $524.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $515.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.95.

Equinix opened at $388.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Equinix has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Equinix will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.