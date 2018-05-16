EpiCept (IMNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EpiCept (NASDAQ:IMNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EpiCept remained flat at $$0.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EpiCept has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

IMNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on EpiCept and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised EpiCept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic agents in the fields of immuno-inflammation, dermatology, and immuno-oncology. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a clinical-stage human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid, crohn's, and ulcerative colitis diseases.

