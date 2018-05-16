EPAM Systems (EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 3,120 Shares

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $404,913.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EPAM Systems opened at $124.99 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $123.37 and a 1-year high of $125.80.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $424.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,349,000 after buying an additional 256,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Pivotal Research set a $135.00 price target on EPAM Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.