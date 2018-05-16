EP Energy (EPE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) – Equities researchers at Capital One upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of EP Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Capital One analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Capital One also issued estimates for EP Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

EPE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EP Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. KLR Group lowered shares of EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of EP Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EP Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of EP Energy opened at $2.94 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. EP Energy has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $724.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.86.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. EP Energy had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.76 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EP Energy by 95.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in EP Energy by 55.6% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EP Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EP Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 391,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 57,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EP Energy by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

