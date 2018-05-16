EOS Trading 31.2% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. EOS has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.34 or 0.00148557 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036848 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000436 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,532,542 tokens. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Token Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EXX, Tidebit, GOPAX, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, Binance, YoBit, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Gate.io, Neraex, BCEX, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Exrates, Coinrail, Lbank, Bitfinex, BtcTrade.im, Rfinex, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Ovis, ZB.COM, Liqui, Hotbit, Abucoins, Bancor Network, Zebpay, IDAX, DDEX, Upbit, Kuna, Livecoin, CoinTiger, CoinEx Market, Braziliex, Koinex, Bithumb, OTCBTC, QBTC, BitFlip, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), fex, Tidex, CoinEx, IDEX, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Coinone, CoinBene, Bibox, OEX, HitBTC, Kraken, BigONE, Cobinhood, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

