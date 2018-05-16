EnteroMedics (RSLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is a developer of invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company’s portfolio includes vBloc System(R), ReShape(R) and Gastric Vest System (TM). ReShape Lifesciences Inc., formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised EnteroMedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

EnteroMedics opened at $0.43 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. EnteroMedics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.61.

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. EnteroMedics had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a negative net margin of 1,715.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that EnteroMedics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EnteroMedics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.73% of EnteroMedics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

