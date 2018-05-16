Entercom Communications (ETM) Shares Up -1.9%

Shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.60. 28,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,374,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,718,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,971,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,520,375.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,125,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,008,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 170.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

