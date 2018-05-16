Enservco (ENSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 712,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 149,208 shares.The stock last traded at $1.16 and had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Enservco in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 89.94% and a negative net margin of 43.71%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

