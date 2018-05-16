Enphase Energy (ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy opened at $5.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.37. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Humberto Garcia sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $45,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,847.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,319 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 379.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 812,493 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 368,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.