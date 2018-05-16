Enova International (ENVA) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $33.05

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 5366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Enova International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,779,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $2,660,273. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $252,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $318,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.