Enova International (ENVA) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $33.05

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 5366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,779,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $2,660,273. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $252,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $318,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.
