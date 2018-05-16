ENI (E) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media headlines about ENI (NYSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ENI earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.0934453828952 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,856. ENI has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. ENI had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $24.59 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.6444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on E shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.44 to $34.24 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

