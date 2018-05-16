Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in United Continental Holdings (UAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Continental from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $78.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.94.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,999.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,582.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.43. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that United Continental Holdings will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

