Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Genpact (G)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,772,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,384,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,158,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 297,894 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,665,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,607,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,408,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after acquiring an additional 587,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Genpact has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.71 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,153 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $644,089.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,243.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Madden sold 4,270 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $132,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

