Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of ANF opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

