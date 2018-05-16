EnerSys (ENS) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

EnerSys has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. EnerSys has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

EnerSys traded down $0.06, hitting $73.73, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $73.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. CL King raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

