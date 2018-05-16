Endocyte (ECYT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $12.97

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 60540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on Endocyte in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on Endocyte in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 70,510.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Endocyte will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $45,676.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endocyte by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Endocyte by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 786,933 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Endocyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Endocyte by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Endocyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

