Endo International plc (ENDP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Endo International were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENDP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Endo International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 475,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of Endo International opened at $6.27 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Endo International plc has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $700.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

