Encana (ECA) Holdings Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 660,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Encana worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Encana by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,572. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,104 shares in the company, valued at $264,345.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $267,185 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encana opened at $13.38 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.01. Encana has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Encana had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 6.96%. analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Encana declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECA. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

