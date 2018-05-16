Enbridge (ENB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,440,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,383,000 after buying an additional 987,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enbridge by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 791,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Enbridge by 5,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 88,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Robert R. Rooney purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $613,836.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge opened at $33.07 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5295 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.