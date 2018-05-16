Emerson Electric (EMR) Position Raised by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 36,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 464,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.26 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

EMR opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

