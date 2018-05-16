Emerald Crypto Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $218,035.00 and approximately $472.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003220 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019256 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.