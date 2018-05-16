Embers Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Embers has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Embers token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX. Embers has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $6,815.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00736989 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00146384 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00087208 BTC.

Embers Profile

Embers’ genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Embers is embermine.com . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Embers

Embers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

