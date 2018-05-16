ELTCOIN Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $9,703.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00742407 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00148558 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088786 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 9th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

