Eli Lilly and (LLY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eli Lilly and earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.8540504122817 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.98 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.21.

Eli Lilly and traded down $0.46, hitting $81.18, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,472 shares of company stock worth $29,328,215. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.