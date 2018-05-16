Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Position Reduced by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,631,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,606 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 465,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

Eli Lilly and opened at $82.21 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $67,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,472 shares of company stock valued at $29,328,215. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.