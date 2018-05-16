Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EBIO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,608,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,124. Eleven Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Eleven Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Eleven Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Eleven Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biologic oncology company, focuses on the design and development of targeted protein therapeutics (TPTs). It develops products based on its proprietary TPT platform and focused on addressing areas of unmet medical needs in cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium that is in Phase 3 clinical trial in the United States and Canada for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Proxinium for use in treating squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

