Electronic Arts (EA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Electronic Arts' reported a solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates and improved year over year. Strength in digital business backed by live services and mobile games remain a key growth driver. EA has been the primary beneficiary of the ongoing shift from physical to digital versions of video games. The company expects the digital business to continue to remain a tailwind. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the hit driven and competitive nature of video game industry begets caution. Rise in operating expense, mainly due to higher investments in games and live services, is an overhang on the bottom line.”

EA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Vetr upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

Electronic Arts opened at $130.11 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $129.65 and a 1 year high of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 6,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $790,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $1,106,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

