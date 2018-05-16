Eight Capital Downgrades MedReleaf (LEAF) to Tender

Eight Capital downgraded shares of MedReleaf (TSE:LEAF) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MedReleaf from C$21.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of MedReleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of MedReleaf from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of LEAF stock opened at C$25.13 on Tuesday. MedReleaf has a one year low of C$6.81 and a one year high of C$31.25.
About MedReleaf
MedReleaf Corp. produces and sells cannabis-based pharmaceutical products in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis oils, and cannabis oil capsules; and various accessories, including grinders, vaporizers, and lockable containers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.
