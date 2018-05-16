Eight Capital Boosts Baytex Energy (BTE) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.30 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,901. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$302.19 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$44,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,100.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

