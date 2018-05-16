Ei Group’s (EIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ei Group (LON:EIG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Ei Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Ei Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ei Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.28).

Ei Group opened at GBX 132 ($1.79) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ei Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.08).

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

