Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 582.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,580,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 827.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 855,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 763,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,259,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,539,000 after acquiring an additional 675,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 708,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after acquiring an additional 588,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $135.47 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $4,583,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total transaction of $538,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,400 shares of company stock worth $31,454,432. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

