Edward F. Crawford Sells 3,500 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) insider Edward F. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $142,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,228 shares in the company, valued at $66,722,772.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,090. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $503.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.33 million. equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

