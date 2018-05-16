EDUCare Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and BigONE. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $32.40 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003989 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00739369 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00054941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00146588 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088318 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

