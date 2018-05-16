Edison International (EIX) vs. Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Financial Analysis

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Edison International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.31 -$17.90 million $0.19 95.32 Edison International $12.32 billion 1.62 $689.00 million $4.50 13.62

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pattern Energy Group and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 0 6 7 0 2.54 Edison International 0 8 6 0 2.43

Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.96, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Edison International has a consensus target price of $76.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.23%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than Edison International.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Edison International pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group 26.62% 6.17% 2.84% Edison International 4.38% 10.22% 2.77%

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats Edison International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc., an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. Pattern Energy Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

