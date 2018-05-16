Edenville Energy (EDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Shares of Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 8162219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Edenville Energy Company Profile

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

