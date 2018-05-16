Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) will report sales of $36.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.64 million and the lowest is $32.36 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions posted sales of $8.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will report full-year sales of $139.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.59 million to $154.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $192.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $168.45 million to $209.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ESES. Zacks Investment Research raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

NASDAQ ESES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,833. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 193,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,627 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 148.7% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 497,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 988.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

