ECN Capital (ECN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.20 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Shares of ECN Capital opened at C$3.52 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million.

In other news, insider Jr. Donald Frank Glisson bought 350,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,270,500.00.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

