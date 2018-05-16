Eclipse Resources (ECR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

ECR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ECR stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Eclipse Resources has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.84.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $110.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. analysts predict that Eclipse Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,051 shares in the company, valued at $962,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Eclipse Resources by 120.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

