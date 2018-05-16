Echostar Holding Corp (SATS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Echostar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Echostar from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Echostar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In other Echostar news, Director Tom A. Ortolf sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $298,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Rayner sold 4,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,073 shares of company stock worth $776,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 267,100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 454,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Echostar traded up $0.01, reaching $51.08, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 3,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,597. Echostar has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Echostar had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $501.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

