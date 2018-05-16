Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $602.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.08 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $470.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $577.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

ECHO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $785.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,159,406. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

