Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 48.2523495711587 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $11.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.

