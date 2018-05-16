Eaton Vance Management Has $19.95 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of Crown Castle International opened at $103.28 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.98). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

