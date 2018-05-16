Eaton Vance Management Has $17.61 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,348,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $67.25 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

