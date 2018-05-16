Eaton Vance Management Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Netgear (NTGR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.86% of Netgear worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netgear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netgear by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Netgear by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Netgear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Netgear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Netgear stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. Netgear has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.58 million. Netgear had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netgear will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded Netgear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Netgear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Netgear in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netgear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $33,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,792. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

