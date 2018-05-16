Eaton Vance Management Has $14.37 Million Position in Altaba (AABA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Altaba were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altaba in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Altaba has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 306.96 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CFO Alexi Wellman sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $145,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altaba from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

